Peacemaker: Series Opening Wins Behind-The-Scenes Video

Peacemaker: The opening theme of Peacemaker, a DC series derived from The Suicide Squad centered on the character played by John Cena, caught the public’s attention for its unusual and striking music and choreography.

Such a sequence that features the title hero dancing along with his allies and antagonists won a behind-the-scenes video with the cast and other members of the production, which shows more about the creation of the memorable number.

The clip, shared by James Gunn on his Twitter, is accompanied by a caption that reads: “No superhero story is complete without a dance sequence.”

Since Guardians of the Galaxy, this musical element has become one of the creator’s signatures, something he treats as indispensable in his projects. “I’m really excited to be able to create an opening that’s very different from anything else that’s been on TV, especially as it relates to the world of DC.”

Watch:

No superhero story is complete without a dance sequence. Check out the behind-the-scenes of the #Peacemaker title sequence.@HBOMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/8t9Jrr6MfP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 21, 2022

The director also praised the efforts of all the actors to deliver the fun opening. “They were great and took a lot of time rehearsing the dance,” he revealed. Actress Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo — one of the protagonist’s team members — highlighted that the sequel has a cast that varies in age and other body characteristics. “It’s cool because we’re all so different. Seeing this choreography across many body types, ages and ethnicities is so much fun.”

Choreographer Charissa Barton was responsible for creating the musical number, based on the rock song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — by the band Wig Wam — chosen by Gunn. She describes that the scene has a unique style, dubbed the “Peacemaker’s Groove”, influenced by various types of dances – seen from Charlie Chaplin’s silent films to more contemporary steps, to portray the comedy, action and drama present in the series.

“A lot of the movement is rooted in modern dance, combined with maybe a little street style,” explained Barton. Actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Clemson Murn, added that the choreographer’s work evokes a sense of caricature and “reminds me of old comics, when you see guys say ‘Pow!’ and they move in very angular ways.”

For fans who can’t get the series’ theme song out of their heads, the opening was made available by HBO Max on YouTube. Peacemaker returns with a new episode next Thursday (27) on streaming.