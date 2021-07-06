Peacemaker: Series Derived From Suicide Squad Wins 1st Photo

Peacemaker: The Suicida Squad hasn’t even debuted yet, but its first spin-off series is already in production. Peacemaker will focus on the world of Peacemaker, John Cena’s character, who was described by James Gunn as a “asshole Captain America”. And to the delight of DC fans, Empire Magazine released a behind-the-scenes image of the series.

Gunn, in addition to being in charge of The Suicide Squad, was also responsible for the script of the eight episodes of the series, as well as directing five of the episodes. He commented that although the character cannot be seen as a hero, there are a number of concepts in him that are interesting.

“The Peacemaker has a set of ideals that he really believes in and that I find very interesting,” said the filmmaker. “He thinks of things like, ‘I want peace, no matter how many men, women and children I have to kill to get it.’ It sounds absurd, but it also makes a lot of sense. And you see in John’s acting [Scene] how he doesn’t feel good about it — something I thought was the seed of an eight-episode show.”

As for the protagonist of the series, the opportunity to work a little more with Gunn has compensated all this effort with his character.

“I’ve said before that it’s been a great honor and an incredible opportunity to be a part of the Suicide Squad and work with James on what’s going to be a fantastic movie,” revealed Cena. “I’m incredibly excited to have the chance to join him again for this Peacemaker series. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while bringing each character’s soul and intelligence to life. We are looking forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” added Casey Bloys, Director of Content for HBO and HBO Max.