Peacemaker Presents His Peculiar Team In His Latest Teaser Trailer

Peacemaker: We know the introduction to the team that will accompany Peacemaker during the mission that he will star in his series, scheduled for January 13 on HBO Max. Peacemaker offers a new preview to his followers with the introduction to the team that will accompany the charismatic character. The video, which you can see at the top of this news, reveals some details about the mission they will carry out during the series.

Joining John Cena (Peacemaker) will be Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Steve Agee (John Economos) and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo). The latter plays the role of a recruit that she still does not know in the place where she has been. The team takes the name of A.R.G.U.S, which in English responds to the acronym of Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans. During the video, as collected by the Screenrant portal, it refers to the Butterfly Project, which bears a great resemblance to the mission we saw during The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker, the new madness of James Gunn

The popular director is the director and screenwriter of a series that will continue his work on Suicide Squad. It will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a character so obsessed with peace that he uses the power of his weapons to achieve it.

The first season will feature eight episodes in total. Its premiere is scheduled for January 13 through the HBO Max subscription. The first three will be published on the same day; The rest will be published weekly until its conclusion, scheduled for February 17, 2022.

The actors already described will be joined by Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase), Cristopher Heyerdahl (Captain Locke), Nhut Le (Judomaster), Lochlyn Munro (Larry Fitzgibbon), Annie Chang (Sophie Song), Alison Araya (Amber), Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (Keeya), Rizwan Manji (Jamil), Lenny Jacobson (Evan), Stephen Blackehart, Phillipe Collins, and Nicholas Dohy, among others.