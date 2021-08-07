Peacemaker: Learn How Suicide Squad Movie Connects to Series

Peacemaker: Released in theaters last Thursday (5), the new Suicide Squad film has several interesting characters. Among them is Christopher Smith the Peacemaker (played by John Cena). And as previously reported, James Gunn, creator of the project, went on to develop a series directly for HBO Max based on this anti-hero.

Thus, although it seems obvious, what would be the elements that would link the two productions?

Understand the connection between The Suicide Squad movie and the Peacemaker series

In James Gunn’s feature, the Peacemaker is a character who constantly irritates Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the leader of the task force. Although he has a name that doesn’t suit his personality at all, the anti-hero is always willing to wreak havoc in the name of peace, making his personal plot quite incongruous and, at the same time, hilarious.

In the mission the group must perform, everyone needs to find a file that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has assigned them. While Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) want to do everything as correctly as possible, Bloodsport plans to use the information it gathers against Waller.

And it’s at this point that the audience learns that John Cena’s character has been given a new mission within that mission, with the dangerous task of destroying the file before others find it. The development of the narrative culminates in several confrontations, including the Peacemaker being presumed dead.

However, the post-credits scene reveals that he is alive and has been rescued by agents linked to Waller. While recovering, he is visited by Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), the congresswoman’s subordinates, who have been tasked with handling his punishment.

So it’s quite possible that when the series is released on HBO Max, the episodes will start from where the movie was completed. Although the project is being sold as an origin story of this anti-hero, it would not be surprising if they treated it another way within the story.

Stay tuned! Peacemaker is expected to debut in January 2022 on streaming.