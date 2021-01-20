Peacemaker: James Gunn wrote because he was bored

Filmmaker James Gunn recently announced the start of filming for Peacemaker, sharing with his Instagram followers how his creative process went into designing the new DC series for HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad spin-off series emerged as a distraction for its creator, who was also quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to what Gunn reported, when it all started, he had just delivered a draft for the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel to Marvel.

However, as most of his works were already well underway, he decided to write a plot about this comic book anti-hero for fun. The 1st season was born in just two months.

“Five months ago, during the quarantine, I was almost finished editing Suicide Squad and had just delivered a draft of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”, wrote Gunn on the social network.

“Normally, I would try to take a break during that time and go on vacation. But with the covid-19, this was not possible. So, having nothing else to do, I started writing a TV series ”, he added in the publication.

Then he said that he formatted everything unpretentiously, because he did not believe that the plot was going to be produced.

“I wrote the entire 1st season in eight weeks. And now, here I am in my trailer, on the first day of shooting. Life is surreal. Come on (and safely!) ”, He added, sharing a photo of him.

The Peacemaker series will be shown on streaming HBO Max. The cast includes John Cena in the lead role. Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland and Chris Conrad complete the team.

The episodes of the production will show how the anti-hero became a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people need to die in order to achieve this.

For now, there is no confirmed debut date. Let’s wait!