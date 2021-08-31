Peacemaker: James Gunn Unveils First Poster of HBO Max Series

Peacemaker: James Gunn released the first poster for Peacemaker, a new series from HBO Max, which will focus on the character of John Cena in Suicide Squad. The image shows a car with the license plate ‘PSS-MKR (Peacemaker) and the DC anti-hero making a peace sign with his hand.

The poster also indicates that news about the series will be presented during the DC Fandome 2021. The event takes place on October 16th and will feature content from various DC movies, series, games and comics.

About Peacemaker, so far the official synopsis of the series has not been released, but Gunn has confirmed that it will be a sequel to Suicide Squad. In addition, she will contact moments to introduce the character’s origin.

“Well, through history, you learn where the Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety last month. “There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodthirsty talks about his father and what he was like, and you cut to a scene of the Peacemaker nodding his head. That’s the seed of the whole series. So we can see the Peacemaker with his father — which is played by Robert Patrick — where he came from, what he did, what it means to him and where he’s going after all this. Because he’s not a bad person, he’s just a bad guy “He seems kind of hopeless in the movie. But I think there’s more to him. We didn’t get to meet him [in the Suicide Squad] the way we’ve met some of the other characters. And that’s what the show is. I needed eight episodes to do that, at least”.

Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max in January 2022.