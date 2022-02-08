Peacemaker: James Gunn Praises Series Actress Double Screening; understand!

Peacemaker: Episode 6 of Peacemaker showed the Goff butterfly invading Detective Sophie Song’s body. From that moment on, the character began to behave in a completely different way than she did before, demanding a new style of acting from actress Annie Chang.

While she’s not the only one having to split her performances into two different styles, for series creator James Gunn, no one did better than Chang during the show’s casting tests. The director himself made a point of commenting on this on his Twitter.

When @Itsanniechang auditioned she had to audition as TWO characters – Sophie & Goff. Some actors were great at one or the other but only Annie was great at both. #Peacemaker #PeacemakerParty — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 6, 2022

“When Annie Chang auditioned, she had to audition as TWO characters — Sophie and Goff. Some actors were great at one or the other, but only Annie was great at both.”

Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Clemson Murn, commented that there is still a lot to happen in the final two episodes of the series.

“Let me put it this way: we only have two episodes to wrap up a lot of things,” commented Iwuji. “You can imagine it’s going to be very explosive, literally and figuratively explosive. James Gunn always somehow manages to infuse the heart in the most unlikely moments, and there is still a lot of that in the final moments.”

Peacemaker is available on HBO Max.