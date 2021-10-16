Peacemaker: HBO Max series wins unprecedented teaser and release date; look!

Peacemaker: If you liked Suicide Squad, you most likely don’t want to miss Peacemaker, HBO Max’s new series about the eponymous anti-hero. Today (16), at DC FanDome 2021, the show won a new teaser with several new scenes. In addition, the release date of the production was also revealed: January 13, 2022.

In the video, we see more of the Peacemaker’s misfit team, as well as a little more of their behavior and relationships. Apart from that, the anti-hero is not just a tough figure and his more sensitive (and comical) side should be addressed.

Check out:

The series, created by James Gunn, is based directly on the character from the DC comics and will serve as a sequel to the movie Suicide Squad (2021). The show’s star will be John Cena, who also played Peacemaker in the feature film.

The series’ cast will also feature the return of Steve Agee (John Economos), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), the original agents for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Besides them, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick and Freddie Stroma are confirmed.

The first season of the derivative series will air in January 2022 on HBO Max.