Peacemaker: HBO Max Reveals A New Teaser With An Unusual Character

Peacemaker: On Tuesday (5), HBO Max revealed an unpublished teaser for Peacemaker, a series derived from the Suicide Squad and whose protagonist is the character of John Cena.

The images reinforce the comic character presented in James Gunn’s production and show a not-so-discreet encounter between Peacemaker and Waller agents. In the video, the protagonist becomes the subject of a joke after appearing in his usual attire, and then goes back to arguing with his colleagues at a restaurant table, starting to plan a new mission.

In the video, the unusual character locked in the Peacemaker’s car, the Eagle sidekicker, which unfortunately hasn’t been revealed yet, draws attention.

Check out the clip below, which is an extended trailer of the commercial released in September this year:

Peacemaker directly follows the post-credit scene of Suicide Squad and has all eight episodes created and written by director James Gunn. The series’ cast will feature the return of Steve Agee (John Economos), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), the original agents for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Besides them, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick and Freddie Stroma are confirmed.

The first season of the spinoff series will air in January 2022, broadcast by HBO Max. More details will be revealed at the October 16th DC FanDome event.