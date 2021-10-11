Peacemaker And Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Share Their DC FanDome Posters

Peacemaker: The DC event revs up its engines featuring the new promotional images for the Pacifier series and the new Suicide Squad video game. The DC FanDome, the next DC and Warner Bros. event in which the latest news from the company will be presented at the level of movies, series, video games and comics, is already warming up for its premiere next Saturday, October 16, 2021. So much so, that those responsible have shared the new posters of long-awaited content such as the Peacemaker series or the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game, the latter, with the promotional images of its four main protagonists.

Peacemaker will be at the DC FanDome 2021

Thus, one of the great attractions of the DC FanDome 2021 will be the premiere of the first trailer of Peacemaker or El Pacificador (as it is known in Spain), the new series starring John Cena again in the skin of the peculiar antihero that debuted in James Gunn’s recent Suicide Squad movie. And here we have the new official poster of him, in which we see Peacemaker sitting in his muscle car with the slogan “Give peace a f *** ing chance.” Let’s remember that we recently enjoyed the first teaser trailer for him; The series will premiere in January 2022 on HBO Max.

On the other hand, we also have the individual posters of the protagonists of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the video game that Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are preparing for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Thus, the new promotional images of the title show us in detail Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

Thanks to these new images we see in more detail both the appearance and design of each of the four protagonists and their main weapons. For example, Harley equips a cricket bat and pistol with the slogan “Who’s Laughing Now?”, Deadshot carries a sniper rifle, Captain Boomerang shows his shotgun and one of his dangerous boomerangs, and King Shark a machete of large dimensions. The game is expected to hit the market sometime in 2022.