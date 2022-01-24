Peacemaker: HBO Max has released the trailer for episode 5 of Peacemaker. Titled Monkey Dory, the preview shows the DC anti-hero and his team investigating a butterfly nest, discovered by the group at the end of the series’ third episode.

Check out the video below:

The Butterfly Project is mentioned in the first episode of the series, but the creatures are only discovered by the team in the third episode, when it is revealed that these beings invade people’s bodies and take on their personalities. The fifth episode will see the group going to investigate and try to eliminate the strange enemies.

About the Peacemaker series

Peacemaker picks up five months after the events of The Suicide Squad, with the DC anti-hero healing after being shot by Bloodthirsty. To avoid going back to prison, he joins a group to investigate and murder a group of people who are being controlled by butterflies.

The cast includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland and Robert Patrick.

With a screenplay by James Gunn and direction by Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead and Jessica Jones), the fifth installment of the series arrives on HBO Max on January 27.