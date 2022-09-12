PC modification of Marvel’s Spider-Man allows fans to play for Liquor from Resident Evil 2

In what is now a colorful catalog of modified texture mods for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, 3D artist Marcos RC shared his mod that allows fans to play as a lizun from the Resident Evil 2 remake. Indeed, since the release of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered port, a lot of games have appeared on PC mods.

Such mods have added a reskin for the animated model of Spectacular Spider-Man, the symbiotic Spider-Man 3 costume and one of the creators of Spider-Man Stan Lee. Modifications were already incredibly popular in Marvel’s Spider-Man even before it was launched on PC, and with the smoothness with which mods can be created on PC, this popularity has only increased. Modifications will probably continue to occupy Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered until almost all franchises or IP are introduced, and one of its latest mods now benefits from the fact that the player can crawl on all fours on the surface and jump long distances.

In the Marcos RC mod, players can now scale buildings like a lizun, especially in the Resident Evil 2 remake. This is shown in several demo clips that Marcos RC shared with Spider-Man’s movements around the building, and with this lizun’s ruskin, it’s equally consistent with how lizuns move. In the remake of Resident Evil 2, players have to walk cautiously through narrow corridors with the possibility that liquor can perch on the wall around the corner; however, in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, players become such lickers, and also prevent crime in New York.

But that’s not all. Marcos RC’s fashion clips also show lizun jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man’s opening battle scene in front of Fisk Tower. Similarly, you can see the lizun swinging in the web all over Manhattan with an open world and even inflicting a QTE beating on Wilson Fisk himself. Unfortunately, Marcos RC recognized periodic frame drops when using the mod, which they explain by saying that this happens “when you modify the model”.

However, the most exciting feature of this liquor mod is its ability to crawl on walls, which is one of its defining characteristics in Resident Evil. For example, if other Resident Evil enemies need to be modified into Marvel Spider-Man, they may not adapt to Spider-Man’s niche mechanics properly. In addition, the lizun is somehow even more hilariously unnerving when Spider-Man speaks in a cut scene or walks as a bipedal creature, and not as a four-legged one.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is already available on PC, PS4 and PS5.