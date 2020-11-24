PC lacks graphics that won’t increase requirements

Today (24), EA Sports announced in an event more details about the features of FIFA 21 that will be released as a free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X, and that unfortunately the PC version will not have this upgrade.

According to executive producer Aaron McHardy, the decision not to include enhancements like ball deformation, muscle definition and a new camera angle for computers was a way for the company to open up space and include everyone who wants to play.

“When we looked at which generation to put the PC game on, we looked at our fan base and what hardware it has. And with that in mind, to run in fifth generation, our minimum specifications would reach a point where many people would be left out. Therefore, we chose to keep the fourth generation version of FIFA ”, explained McHardy.

And the minimum specifications for the PC game will be as follows:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 @ 3.7GHz or AMD Athlon X4 880K @ 4GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Storage: 50GB of available space

Now it’s time to hope and hope that in the next title, FIFA 22, the PC version can finally reach the same level of features as the new generation of consoles.



