PC Gamer: computers, accessories

We arrived on another Thursday and, with that, it is time to know the main offers that are available to build your gamer setup with some of the best products and accessories, but without scaring your pocket so much.

In our compilation we will show the main promotions for computers, accessories, peripherals, games and even gamer chairs, to guarantee long gaming sessions with more comfort. The offer categories are separated, as always, into desktops, notebooks, accessories and peripherals – keyboard and mouse, headset, monitors and chairs – and games from Steam.

It is also worth remembering that Epic Games Store subscribers can download, this week, the Star Wars Battlefront game totally free from the publisher’s online store. The title will be available “in the range” today, January 14, until next Thursday.

Before proceeding to the list, it is important to note that the offers highlighted here are considered at the time of this publication and, therefore, prices may vary over the next few days.