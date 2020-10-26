PC as a Service (PCaaS): what is it and how does it work?

Imagine that a company starts an ambitious project and to develop it, it needs to temporarily expand the team. One of the consequences of this movement is to increase the number of computers available, which can be stopped right after the end of activities. What to do in this situation? To meet this and several other interests, PC as a Service (PCaaS), a business-oriented equipment rental, emerged.

In summary, when a company contracts PCaaS, usually through subscription plans, it has access to devices that will not be officially owned by it, in an agreement that includes hardware lifecycle management services (acquisition, support and deactivation) . In addition, help desk, backup, tracking and delivery of specific applications are some of the possibilities.

Just to give you an idea, an Intel survey showed that over 36% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use machines with more than 4 years of use. With PCaaS, any specific faults can be easily overcome, such as the need for greater processing power in certain scenarios, also helping in the conscious consumption of resources.

If old computers are part of your daily life, replacing them with newer ones should not be out of your plans; after all, given the speed of updating the technologies available on the market, they tend to become slower and more vulnerable in a short time.

Focus on details

Costs related to the acquisition of devices, especially when it is not essential to performance, are optimized with PCaaS, since the contractor is responsible for the IT infrastructure, the maintenance of equipment and the supply of software. However, it is necessary to understand that all details must be settled in advance, since the obligations of both parties are limited to what is “on paper”.

The flexibility of changing devices and replacing components meets the chosen subscription. Paying attention to the specificity of what is offered is also fundamental, because if the objective is to have, for example, Intel processors, it is useless to close a partnership with a supplier that does not offer these options.



