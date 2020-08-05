PayU and Spotify supported artists affected by the outbreak

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, several areas have been impacted by the need to leave their activities. One is that of artists in the musical world. Now, PayU and Spotify have teamed up to help this audience.

Fintech and the audio streaming service have entered into a partnership to support musicians in Latin America who have been financially affected by Covid-19. The agreement provides for a virtual environment to raise money for artists, bands and teams.

Through PayU’s payment platform, fans from all countries will be able to make donations to favorite musicians safely and regardless of currency. It is estimated that more than 80 thousand professionals in the sector had to cancel concerts and tours and were left without income.

According to the country manager of the digital payments platform, Felipe Gonçalves, the company will use the experience for the agreement with Spotify, in order to help these professionals to continue creating content and overcome this moment without major losses.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and social detachment brought an enormous challenge to the music industry. We are using our experience in global payments in partnership with Spotify to financially support Latin American artists and their teams to go through this difficult period and continue creating new content. ”

Felipe Gonçalves

PayU Country Manager in Brazil



