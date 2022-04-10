Payton Cobra Kai’s list and Jacob Bertrand’s package on the PDA: Photos

Young and in love! Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are dating, and they couldn’t tear themselves away from each other during an afternoon walk.

On Thursday, April 7, the starts of the series “Cobra Kai” from Netflix were seen on the PDA in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old Leaf was dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, and her 22-year-old beau looked just as casual in shorts and a T-shirt. They continued to exchange kisses as they walked along the sidewalk after brunch.

Rumors about their romance circulated after the founder of Play Beauty shared a series of photos in an embrace in honor of Bertrand’s birthday on March 7. They then walked the red carpet at both the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13 and the Vanities. : The “Night for Young Hollywood” party on March 23. Later that month, the duo confirmed their romance.

“We’ve been dating for a while,” Bertrand told TMZ. “I’ve never met anyone I’ve worked with before.”

The actor also said that he met his new girlfriend long before they started working on the Netflix show. “We’ve been friends for a while,” he said. “I met her when I was 15, and I was really friends with her brother Spencer, so it was a little awkward to say, ‘Hey, dude. I like your sister.” But yes, I do not know. We had fun on set and then hung out off set.”

The day after their casual walk with the PDA, the couple walked the PaleyFest red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. While they were posing with their arms around each other, there was no kissing at the professional event. Instead, they were focused on promoting their new season of Cobra Kai.

“Fans can expect a lot of fights. I’m taking my shirt off at some point this season, and I can’t say anymore! I’m going to have problems,” Betran laughs, describing the fifth season on The Paley Center for Media’s official Instagram.

“Season 5 is even bigger. The final is so intense, ” said the graduate of “27 dresses” in Instagram Paley Center. “I’m just so excited that everyone will see it. It goes in so many directions that you didn’t even expect. People come to me all the time with fan theories and they’re awesome, but it’s something you really don’t expect, I’m very excited.”

Leaf also revealed that it was “so much fun” working together with her boyfriend, telling Page Six, “I feel like we’re all best friends and we have a person I really love in the same city—me.” I’m just so grateful to him.

She added: “He’s the nicest person. But it’s weird [on set] because I feel like in the series we’re with everyone but each other.”

