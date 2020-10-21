PayPal will let you buy and sell bitcoins

Buying on the Internet is already something of the most normal in these times. Everyone knows the trusted sites where you can get the products you need. But this is just as important as having a service that not only saves money, but also gives you guarantees and security that payments are made correctly and that you can recover it in the event of a return. With these characteristics, the PayPal service will sound to you, which already saves you and allows you to make transactions with bitcoins.

Bitcoins arrive at PayPal

There are fewer and fewer Internet users mining Bitcoins. The reason is that acquiring them is more costly in resources than their subsequent sale, so it is not profitable to build a machine that is dedicated to this work. But there may still be some who do find this option interesting and need a place to store their digital currencies. This is where Paypal comes into play where it will soon let you put bitcoins and use them for transactions.

From Reuters they have confirmed this information that it may be available from the beginning of 2021 in the United States and in the middle of the year it will begin to spread to the rest of the world. Its mode of use will be similar to that seen previously with the traditional system: you can save cryptocurrencies in your virtual wallet, sell them or buy things with them.

The future of online shopping?

It is a fact that having PayPal to pay is an insurance that you will need if you want to make secure payments. In the case of bitcoins or cryptocurrencies, as we told you at the beginning, it is not entirely profitable at this time, so very few will venture to sell these coins.

At the moment few or very few businesses accept these currencies as a payment method, so it may not be, at least for the moment, a widespread method when paying anywhere. If we take a look, the value of bitcoin, only of this cryptocurrency is right now at a price of 11,000 euros to change only one of this currency. With this price, which is still lower than at its best in 2017, the only thing you could buy at that price is a car, but of course, for that you have to mine.



