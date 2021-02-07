Paypal: what is it and how does it work?

Buying and selling online has become a trend for some years now, and several payment systems have emerged to assist in this process. One of the best known by those who carry out their transactions in this way is PayPal, which was created with the aim of helping buyers and sellers from all corners of the world.

Regardless of the group you belong to, PayPal has resources to facilitate all your operations, whether national or international.

How it works?

To use the payment system, all you need to do, initially, is to create an account for free. In the upper right corner of the website, click on “Create account” and choose if it is for you or for your business (remembering that the processes change a little depending on your selection).

In the case of an account for individuals, it is necessary to include a CPF for registration, while in the case of an account for a store / seller it is necessary to inform some additional data before creation, such as the types of payment you want to accept, the volume estimated sales and what are your customer types. In the field below, there is the option to indicate a CPF (if sold through the Free Market, for example) or a CNPJ.

Once all fields have been validated, simply register a credit or debit card, in the case of a profile for purchases, or a bank account to receive the values ​​for completed sales. All of this registered data is not shared with other people, who will only have the option to see that this transaction was carried out shortly afterwards (either as a buyer or seller).

How to register or remove a card?

Once your user account is created, you need to access the “Wallet” tab at the top and select the option you want to register. Then, just select the card’s flag and inform all the data requested on that page.

If you need to remove a card, click on one of the registered options, scroll down the page and select “Remove card” so that it no longer exists in your account.

The procedure is the same for adding a debit card (keep filling in the indicated fields), and there is also the possibility of adding credit through a bank slip, with a limit to spend on sites and stores that accept PayPal as an option of payment.

Transfer option

Another service offered by PayPal is the possibility to send a payment to any user of the platform. In the same way as currently with the Pix system, just enter the user’s name, e-mail or a cell phone number to send the desired amount.

The service also allows you to send a money order to up to 20 people, who will receive a notification indicating how much they must pay – whether or not they are in your contact list on the platform.

And for international purchases?

Behold, we have reached the point where many are certainly watching. The good news is that PayPal helps you make purchases on websites from anywhere in the world, already offering the conversion in the local currency (in our case, reais) to make it easier to see the amount that must be paid.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the website system has its own quote, and you should check which account is made on the invoice itself, which indicates how much each R $ 1 is worth in the currency to which the conversion will be made.

An important fact: there is no extra tax on the Paypal website, but you must remember that your bank will still charge the IOF on top of this purchase made abroad.

Site and app

Finally, PayPal offers all services in the same way both in the app and on your website, all you have to do is choose which way you like best and start shopping using one of the most popular systems around the world.

It is also worth mentioning that the service has its own credit card, payment machine and even a service for buying bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.