PayPal Takes the Cryptocurrency Step! Beware of These 6 Names!

Older folks will remember what a great system PayPal is. Users who opened a profile in the system could easily receive their payments from anywhere in the world. Balances were easily spent thanks to PayPal cards. PayPal, which has been on its way as an online payment system since 2002, gave us this experience before mobile banking. It was ahead of its time and continues to struggle to stay that way.

PayPal Takes the Cryptocurrency Step

PayPal invites leading experts in the distributed ledger, economics and regulation fields to its Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies advisory council. We said it was ahead of its time, PayPal is already preparing itself for the next 10 years by becoming fully compatible with cryptocurrencies.

The company said in its latest statement;

“As a global leader in commerce and payments with bold ambitions to shape how blockchain, crypto and digital currencies will provide greater access to financial services in the near term, we believe it is crucial to engage with the world’s top leaders to better understand the industry’s best.”

PayPal Establishes Crypto Council

The company doesn’t just focus on its current and future products. PayPal has established the Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies (BCDC) Advisory Council to support its broader mission of leading the way to a more affordable, efficient and inclusive digital financial system.

Currently, the council has six members;

Peter L. Briger: Fortress Investment Group (Co-CEO)

Chris Brummer: Agnes N. Williams Research Professor, Georgetown University Law Center and Faculty Director, Institute of International Economic Law

Shafi Goldwasser: C. Lester Hogan Professor of EECS; Professor of RSA from EECS, MIT; Professor of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Weizmann Institute of Science

Timoteos Mesad: Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School and Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Neha Narula: Director of the MIT Digital Currency Initiative

Antoinette Schoar: Stewart C. Myers-Horn Family Professor of Finance, MIT Sloan School of Management

All 6 members are familiar names in the field and PayPal seems to know what they are doing.