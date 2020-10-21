PayPal Opens Its Doors To Bitcoin And Crypto Money!

Popular payment company PayPal has joined the cryptocurrency market today, allowing customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using the firm’s online wallets.

According to Reuters, the company said in a statement that PayPal customers will be able to use cryptocurrencies to shop from 26 million merchants in its network from the beginning of 2021. President and Managing Director Dan Schulman said in an interview that he hopes PayPal’s service will encourage the global use of cryptocurrencies and prepare its network for new digital currencies that can be developed by central banks and companies.

PayPal Works With MerKez Banks

Schulman, General Manager of PayPal, said the firm is working with central banks and doing research on all types of digital currencies and what role PayPal can play. The company said US account holders will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in PayPal wallets in the coming weeks.

As you know, other mainstream fintech companies such as mobile payment provider Square Inc and stock market trading firm Robinhood Markets Inc allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but PayPal’s launch is significant given its wide reach. The company, headquartered in San Jose, California, has 346 million active accounts worldwide and paid $ 222 billion in the second quarter. This is likely to be a huge step forward for Bitcoin adoption.

Anthony Pompliano, one of the popular names in the cryptocurrency community, also announced this important news on Twitter.

The cryptocurrency community is talking about this big news right now. Many important names consider this step of PayPal as a remarkable and warm development.



