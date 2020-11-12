PayPal Opens Cryptocurrency Services to Users

PayPal, one of the largest payment giants in the world, recently announced that it will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) transactions. Although PayPal made the announcement, it did not indicate exactly when it would open these services, but the expected day seems to have come.

In the statement made by PayPal today, it was emphasized that innovative crypto money services will be available to users eligible for this service in the USA. In the statement made by the company, it was stated that PayPal users in the USA can now start buying or selling crypto money directly through the payment application.

Intense interest from the user base of Paypal’s cryptocurrency service

Although PayPal and the company’s executives have been “hostile” towards cryptocurrencies and especially Bitcoin for a while, it seems that the digital transformation has forced the giant payment company to do so. PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman said earlier this month that his user base is quite “eager” for these cryptocurrency services.

Cryptocurrency services, announced at the end of October, were launched as early as November. This shows that this user base does indeed have a strong desire for cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin price, on the other hand, started to rise again after this important news. The BTC / USD pair is trading at $ 16,100 as of press time.

It is seen that users in the USA are already receiving BTC via PayPal. This development could increase the rate at which BTC spreads to mainstream audiences in an unprecedented way.



