PayPal News Almost Broke This Altcoin!

Litecoin (LTC) With the announcement that PayPal will include cryptocurrencies in the global payment network platform in the coming months; Topped the list of the best performing cryptocurrencies. Litecoin performed even better than Bitcoin (BTC), pleasing its investors with a 10% rise.

LTC, the ninth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose more than 10% to $ 52.90. It was observed that this level was last seen in altcoin on September 3. At the time of writing, the crypto currency rose by 9.71% to $ 52.07.

The Effect of PayPal’s Move on Cryptocurrencies

The increase is due to PayPal, which has 346 million active accounts worldwide; It came after the rumor that it will add cryptocurrencies to the global payment network and make “a source of funds for purchases from 26 million merchants worldwide.”

The payment giant said the service will initially support BTC and Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).

The announcement has served as an important catalyst in the cryptocurrency market in general, as it brought cryptocurrency usage one step closer to mainstream. BTC, the market leader of cryptocurrencies, saw a 2020 high of $ 12,700, up 6%, and then fell 5.99% to $ 12,688; ETH and BCH rose by 4% and 7% respectively.



