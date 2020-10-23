PayPal Cryptocurrency Company Preparing To Buy BitGo?

It is rumored that he may be preparing to buy a cryptocurrency company like BitGo for PayPal. According to the information received, it was learned that PayPal and BitGo representatives declined to comment on the subject.

PayPal recently announced that its users in the US can use PayPal wallets for cryptocurrency trading. After this announcement, the Bitcoin price rose and there was dynamism in the crypto money markets. Now it is said that PayPal is looking to buy crypto money companies. BitGo was the first company to be mentioned.

What is BitGo?

BitGo was founded in 2013 to protect Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from various adversities such as theft, to provide digital wallet service, to provide cryptocurrency portfolio management support, and to provide corporate cryptocurrency service packages for businesses. Wallet applications that ensure the safest storage of blockchain-based crypto currencies are considered very safe against potential fraud.

It is shared that a total of 25 large companies such as Goldman Sachs have invested in the company. BitGo also serves major cryptocurrency companies such as Binance and Coinbase.

Will PayPal be making a deal with BitGo?

According to the news reported in Siliconangle, it is reported that there are talks about PayPal’s acquisition of BitGo cryptocurrency company within a few weeks. At the same time, it was learned that PayPal is investigating different cryptocurrency companies other than BitGo for a possible purchase. Experts commented on PayPal’s move positively for the cryptocurrency market and stated that more users could start adopting digital assets.

PayPal’s price offer to BitGo is unknown. PitchBook provides data that cites BitGo’s latest collection of $ 58.5 million. According to this figure, it is among the discussed that PayPal may have to pay a higher amount.



