Paypal Comment From Ripple CEO: “Disappointing”

Leading payment provider PayPal announced that it will support transactions using Bitcoin and various cryptocurrencies. Commenting on this statement that suddenly took hold of the agenda, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse said “a disappointment” for the move.

PayPal, by announcing that it will support cryptocurrencies, took the orbit of the agenda yesterday. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse also posted a tweet on his Twitter account, expressing his thoughts on this news. According to the CEO, this accepting approach of the world-famous payment pioneer to cryptocurrencies is a positive development. However, according to the CEO, who stated that this innovation is disappointing, some restrictions that may come with the entry of crypto currencies into PayPal will be against the known advantages of the cryptocurrency world.

2 steps forward, 1 step back…Great to see a payment pioneer leaning in, BUT disappointing some fundamental tenets / benefits of crypto are spurned. I suspect PayPal is concerned about the (wait for it…) regulatory uncertainty, impacting its roll-out on a number of levels. https://t.co/aPVv85jrNR — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 21, 2020

However, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse may not be too unfair with PayPal comment.

The tweet in which the CEO quotes and comments is also composed of quoting a tweet. The image, which is thought to be a screenshot from the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section of the PayPal website, is somewhat remarkable. According to the image, PayPal says, “Can I transfer my cryptocurrencies to or from PayPal?” answering the question.

“Currently, you can only keep cryptocurrencies purchased through PayPal. In addition, you may not transfer these assets to another account inside or outside of PayPal. ”

In this case, it is clear that PayPal will impose some restrictions on cryptocurrency activities. According to a website report, these restrictions do not end with just this. Although it is not mentioned in the image, cryptocurrency withdrawals via PayPal will not be possible – at least for now.

Ripple is considering moving

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Ripple’s CEO thinks PayPal restrictions are due to legal uncertainties regarding cryptocurrencies in the United States.

CEO Garlinghouse plans to move Ripple Labs, of which he is the manager, out of the US just because of these legal uncertainties. The countries on the CEO’s minds include the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Japan, England and Singapore. Stating that they are proud of being a US company, the CEO stated that they actually do not want to change places. However, according to the CEO, the contradictory views on the state of cryptocurrencies in the USA create a negative environment.

How did PayPal rock the agenda?

PayPal, one of the world’s largest payment providers, announced yesterday that it will support cryptocurrencies.

According to the company’s announcement, supported digital assets include Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. The fourth largest crypto currency XRP, most of which is controlled by Ripple, is not yet on the list. PayPal is expected to roll out the cryptocurrency innovation to customers in the US in the coming days.



