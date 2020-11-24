PayPal CEO Reveals Why Bitcoin Will Be Valued

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman explained why cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are important in a new program he attended and explained what could move the cryptocurrency market upward. In addition, explaining why he owns Bitcoin, Schulman talked about the advantages of cryptocurrencies compared to other payment systems.

PayPal CEO Schulman participated in a broadcast of CNN Business this time after the Squawk Box program he attended the other day. This week, Schulman announced that PayPal users can shop with cryptocurrencies from 28 million sellers, giving a great good news. PayPal CEO announced in CNN broadcast that this development could raise the prices of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

May move Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market up

Schulman said that cash will begin to disappear gradually in the program he attended and that digital currencies will replace it. Emphasizing that this could even be a crypto currency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, Schulman stated that we will also see a digital money project from central banks.

Schulman said that people currently see cryptocurrencies as an investment tool, but this may change over time. Stating that PayPal is taking action to contribute to this change, Schulman emphasized that people can start using crypto money in their daily lives thanks to PayPal. Schulman said the following about why cryptocurrencies can gain value at this point:

“As PayPal, when we increase the usage area of ​​cryptocurrencies, you will see that both the market becomes more stable and the value of cryptocurrencies gradually begins to gain.”

Explained why he owns Bitcoin

“Why did you personally invest in Bitcoin?” “I am someone who believes that the world is evolving towards digital.” he replied. PayPal CEO gave an example from Ethereum at this point and said that ETH has a more modern technology than Bitcoin.

Mentioning that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum can improve payment transactions, the CEO said, “We will understand that crypto currencies are not just investment tools.” Stating that digital assets such as BTC and ETH may become a part of the mainstream over time, Schulman emphasized that a three-to-four-year trend awaits followers.



