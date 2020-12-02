PayPal CEO Reveals His Biggest Concern About Bitcoin

PayPal CEO spoke about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at the Web Summit conference he attended. Speaking about the company’s decision to support cryptocurrencies, the CEO also explained his biggest concern about Bitcoin. At the online conference, it was revealed that the CEO’s biggest concern about BTC was “volatility”.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman used the definition of “a weak currency that could destroy the profit-making potential of small sellers” for Bitcoin, which he expressed concern about its volatility. However, in the interview quoted by Prnewswire, a different practice of PayPal regarding volatility was mentioned.

According to what is stated, PayPal shows the exchange rate of the crypto currency to be used when customers make purchases on the platform. This turns out to be a factor that prevents users from facing the risk of volatility.

“This supports the real utility of cryptocurrencies, and you have the opportunity to do a lot more with these coins than volatility.”

Crypto coins will be used in daily expenses

Interviewing New York Times columnist Andrew Ross-Sorkin at the Web Summit conference attended by 100,000 people, Schulman also mentioned that cryptocurrencies will be used for daily payments. He stated that as a result of the pandemic we are in, consumers have stopped using cash to a large extent, and the trend in digital payments is increasing.

On the subject of digital wallets, Schulman also said:

“Digital wallets are a natural complement to digital currencies. We have over 360 million digital wallets and we need to embrace cryptocurrencies. ”

The cryptocurrency service was within PayPal’s plans

“Was there a plan to include cryptocurrencies in PayPal, or did the plans change?” Ross-Sorkin told Shulman. It was also stated that he asked. Schulman’s response was as follows:

“We would provide our customers with a service to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency in PayPal wallets. Because, according to our research, 54% of our user base wanted this service. ”

Finally, Dan Schulman said he believes cryptocurrencies will be used much more widely in the future.



