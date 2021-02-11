PayPal brings cryptocurrency services to the UK

Global payments giant PayPal is expanding the scope of cryptocurrency services.

Accordingly, PayPal will bring cryptocurrency trading and storage to Venmo wallets in the first half of the year. The company will expand Venmo internationally in the next five years. However, PayPal will move cryptocurrency services to the UK in the coming months.

PayPal first launched cryptocurrency services in the US late last year. PayPal’s new step has had a huge impact on both their revenue and the growth of their user base. PayPal’s entry into the industry was an important milestone for all cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. PayPal currently includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.