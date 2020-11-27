PayPal Blocks Binance User’s Account

A user trading P2P on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange wanted to try trading on the exchange with PayPal’s cryptocurrency support, but lost all his money. The user whose account was blocked explained the difficult situation he was in to Reddit users.

Today, there was one more blocked news from a PayPal user. This time, more than $ 10,000 of this user, who made a transaction with PayPal on Binance, remained in his blocked account. The user started his words with:

“My account was blocked and I lost over $ 10,000. I learned how to trade P2P on Binance 3 months ago and wanted to try it out. I sold my bitcoin and started trading. Everything went well for a while, until… ”

Transferred money between PayPal and bank account

Intelligent_Budget_5 user named trader used PayPal and bank accounts for transactions on Binance. Stating that they have recorded the documents and images of the approved transfer transactions, the investor stated that they have carried out approximately 20-30 transfer transactions. Stating that his account was blocked after the transactions, the trader said that he sent the documents on account transactions to PayPal and his account was opened. A few weeks later, he was still alone with the same problem.

The trader, who declared that he made about 100 more money transfers a few weeks after the event, sent PayPal’s website, address, phone number, etc. received an e-mail requesting some information, and his account was blocked again.

Email sent by PayPal to the investor

The e-mail sent by the company begins with the following sentence:

“We regret to inform you that we are closing your PayPal account. This measure is necessary to protect us from possible financial losses. ”

In the e-mail, it was stated that the investor has the right to object, and the money movements in the trader’s account should be audited. It was also stated that the evaluation and resolution processes of the request may take a few months. Also, PayPal said that the balance in the user’s account will be kept smoothly. Stating that the user can return all or part of his money as a result of the investigations to be made, the company also stated that they can seize all of them.

Another user’s PayPal account was also closed

A Reddit user named TheCoolDoc also mentioned on November 25 that his PayPal account was closed. The trader’s account was closed because he made frequent money transfers with a transaction value of more than $ 10 thousand. Regarding the issue, it was emphasized that PayPal does not charge a transaction fee, so the transactions made by the user may have been costly for the platform.



