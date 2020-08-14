Payment Crisis in Popular Game Fortnite

Fortnite, one of Epic Games’ most popular online games, was removed from the App Store and then the Google Store as a result of a payment crisis the previous day. After this problem, the game developer Epic Games took the agenda to pay with Bitcoin (BTC).

Epic Games sued Apple for allegedly monopolizing the in-app payments market and blocking innovative payment methods like Bitcoin. The developer of the popular video game Fortnite claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Apple acted anti-competitive by imposing a “repressive” 30% sales tax on app sales and banning third-party payment processors on its platform. Epic Games claims that as a result of Apple’s behavior, payment innovation has been damaged.

Epic Games also stated that it can accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment method.



