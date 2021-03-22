Payday 3 will be released in 2023 for consoles and PC

Fans of the criminal actions on Payday received good news on Friday (19), as producer Starbreeze announced more details regarding the production of Payday 3 for consoles and PCs – the most important of which is the game’s launch window.

Scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023, Payday 3 promises a new round of criminal actions on varied maps. Although we don’t have any additional details regarding the plot or game mechanics, the studio has already anticipated that it intends to make additional content available after the launch.

Another important detail is that Starbreeze was looking for a distributor for the game, and found this support in a partnership with Koch Media.

It is worth remembering that Payday 3 had been announced in 2016, and since then little has been said about the title.