Payday 3 still in development with Unreal Engine

Despite Strarbreeze’s serious financial problems, the third installment of the video game continues. A long time has passed since Starbreeze laid the foundations for Payday 3, a sequel that has been in development since 2017, but which has run into the financial problems of the company, which was on the verge of succumbing to bankruptcy.

However, time and new leadership have allowed the project to survive, although it will not arrive soon. If in 2019 they already revealed that the idea was to launch it in 2022 or 2023, the most recent information update has served to confirm that the video game lives.

The official Payday 2 Twitter account has announced that the third installment is still in development, but that its status is far from advanced. Thus, it is in the design process, still without an official release date. They also confirm that they will use Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ graphics engine. Of course, they do not specify if they will use UE 5, the most recently announced version, or if they will continue working with the previous version. Be that as it may, it is still too early to know in-depth details.

When Starbreeze reported on Payday 3’s long-term plans, they also unveiled an internal restructuring. Thus, the core team will be divided into two different organizations: Starbreeze Publishing AB and Strarbreeze Studios AB.

The (almost) fall of Starbreeze

Starbreeze was on the tightrope and on the verge of succumbing to bankruptcy. The commercial failure of Overkill’s The Walking Dead put the company in check, which was forced to take immediate action. The hitherto CEO, Andersson Klint, was revealed from his post and replaced by Mikael Nermark. “Right now, Starbreeze needs a different kind of leadership, so we’ve decided to ask Mikael Nermark to take full responsibility,” they explained in a press release.

Payday 3 has no confirmed platforms yet.



