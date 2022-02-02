Pay Attention to These 3 Dates! Bitcoin (BTC) May Drop Hard in February!

The January FED meeting is over and the expectation that the markets will calm down until March may be shelved. In February, there will be 3 important developments that are closely related to crypto money investors. Considering the possibility of an increase in interest rates in March, we can say that “hard days are over” and now we are going to “more difficult days”.

Bitcoin (BTC) Could Drop Hardly in February

These 3 meetings to be held in the coming days may negatively affect the price of cryptocurrencies. So what are these meetings, what are their contents and meeting dates?

February 8 United States House Committee on Financial Services

The first meeting will be next week and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) will be on the table. The latest statements from the USA said that these would be regulated but not banned.

February 9 US Senate

The next meeting concerns the entire cryptocurrency market. The risks of the ecosystem, regulations related to cryptocurrencies and future innovations will be discussed.

February 15 Senate Banking Committee

The topic of the last meeting will also be about stablecoins.

If Bitcoin’s meetings are negative as expected, and if the price stays above $35,000 by the end of the month, we’ll see if it can resist the Fed’s rate hikes in March.

Cryptocurrencies and Money Laundering Charges

Speaking at an event in January, the US Internal Revenue Service official drew attention to this issue and announced that his institution was training its personnel in this field. In particular, considering money laundering through NFT, the US Internal Revenue Service can give some critical advice to the government in this area. While all this was going on, the Biden government again put on its agenda a regulation regarding the KYC requirement for anonymous wallets.

The study, prepared in 2020, aims to see the identities of those who use anonymous wallets such as MetaMask. So how does Bitcoin chart in this scenario? As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, we may be heading towards “harder” days. Cryptocurrency markets involve high risk, and altcoin investments in particular can cause serious losses in Bitcoin’s sharp declines. You can minimize your losses by preparing your risk plans according to the worst-case scenario.

It should also be noted that Bitcoin was priced positively in previous interest rate hikes. Cryptocurrency markets are full of surprises, perhaps acting contrary to expectations, surprising investors.