Paws Of Fury Reviews Online, find out what critics are saying about Michael Cera’s animated film

Summer is in full swing at the box office, and this week another family version will appear in theaters — “Paws of Rage: The Legend of Hank.” Featuring an impressive cast, including Michael Cera as Hank, “Paws of Rage” is the story of a dog who goes to a city full of cats who need a hero to save them from the belligerent Ick Chu (Ricky Gervais). There are reviews, so let’s see what critics say about this offer from Paramount.

Based on the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy “Shining Saddles,” the PG-rated film “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is perfectly safe for the youngest, even with the exclamation mark “mom-dad-cocker spaniel” from Samuel L. Jackson’s “Jimbo.” . This movie seems to be chock-full of pop culture references, and the critics are here to tell us more about what to expect. Let’s start with a review of CinemaBlend Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Dirk Libby rates the film 2 stars out of 5, saying that although the concept is quite creative, the jokes and references often seem more adult-oriented:

This leaves the kids with slapstick humor and every conceivable joke about cats. This will still cause laughter from viewers of all ages, but references to “Sparkling Saddles” and the speed of shooting from many witticisms give the “Paws of Rage” the feeling that this was supposed to be an animated film for adults, which younger viewers can also see. enjoy, not the other way around.

Katie Walsh of The Wrap, however, believes that the film managed to find a good balance between entertaining children and their parents, even saying that “Paws of Rage” is an argument in favor of more family films inspired by the classics. The film lacks any semblance of depth, but there are worse ways to spend a hot summer day, this review says:

You could do a lot worse for a day at the movies with the kids or even on repeat at home. Being on the verge between stupid and smart, this film should please parents of moviegoers and children who like more action-packed absurdity.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety says that along with “Shining Saddles,” Michael Cera’s film also evokes the spirit of Kung Fu Panda. However, this film lacks what made these films great, and “Paws of Rage” is neither funny nor funny, he says:

“Paws of Rage” is an effective but insufficiently imaginative animated fairy tale that hardly resembles the cliche of Western comedy. Mel Brooks, one of the executive producers of the film, voiced the role of the shogun, who says something like “There is nothing better than the shogun business.” a phrase your grandfather probably wouldn’t have laughed at, and there’s too much humor in Paws of Fury that sounds like it. Jokes cough up and stay there like fur lumps on a carpet.

Like other critics, Frank Scheck of THR says that adult escorts can enjoy a lot of pop culture references. Nevertheless, the film offers its audience no more than bathroom jokes, proving that vulgar humor will cause laughter regardless of the decade or the target audience, the review says.:

This film, of course, does not shy away from vulgarity, taking the idea of “toilet humor” too literally with its too many jokes concerning a giant jade toilet bowl and numerous bodily functions that boys (of all ages) seem incredibly funny. You can be sure, knowing that the famous campfire scene in Blazing Saddles with the addition of flashes of flame has received a proper animation design.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank received an F grade from Martin Tsai of the AV Club. He says the film takes Mel Brooks’ ambiguous racial satire and pumps it with Asian cliches. Moreover, it seems that the filmmakers practically did not try to study Asian culture, according to this review:

Even in a cartoon, someone like Hank, who is being oppressed in some exotic country, is exactly the kind of toxic online scam that is morally reprehensible for a studio turning this into a movie in 2022. To Asian culture, martial arts, or any of its narrative touchpoints, Paws Of Fury is also an example of the worst kind of cultural appropriation. No consultant is listed in the credits, nor is there evidence that any research of this kind was used in the script or animation.

It’s an interesting idea to use a comedy like “Shining Saddles” as inspiration for a children’s animated film, but it seems that most critics think the performance was insufficient. However, viewers should always feel at ease, and movies are often a great way to escape the summer heat with children. If you want to watch Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, you can do so starting Friday, July 15th. Don’t forget to also check out our 2022 movie release schedule to find out what other movies are coming to theaters soon.