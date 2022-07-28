Paws of Fury: 7 Other Animated Films starring Samuel L. Jackson

Jackson returned to theaters with the release of the animated film “Paws of Rage: The Legend of Hank”, in which he voices a samurai cat named Jimbo. This isn’t the first time Jackson has voiced the animation world, and some of his most popular roles have actually taken place in this environment.

Samuel L. Jackson is a prolific actor, so much so that it seems like a good chance to meet him on their screen if they hit the play button in any random movie. Featured in almost every major franchise, from “The Avengers” to “Saw,” Jackson certainly makes himself felt on the movie screen, regardless of whether he plays a role in a live or animated film.

Our friend, Martin (1999)

Samuel L. Jackson’s first foray into the world of animated films was voicing the character of Turner in Our Friend, Martin, an educational film about the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and his influence on the world. The film tells about teenagers, one of whom is Black, who travel through time and transfer various key moments in King’s life, get to know this man better and what kind of racism he faced throughout his life. Turner, played by Jackson, acts as King’s friend and opponent, his anger at the racism and violence he has been subjected to over the years contrasts with King’s calls for nonviolence and peaceful protests. Jackson was joined by an impeccable cast.

Whoopi Goldberg, James Earl Jones and even Dexter King (who voices his father) contributed to the project. The film combines animation with real footage from King’s life, and he will be nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program (for programming more than one hour). Our friend Martin became one of the main subjects in many elementary school classes after his graduation.

Incredible (2004)

Samuel L. Jackson voices probably Frozon’s most iconic role in “The Incredibles.” Frozon, whose real name is Lucius Best, is Mr. Incredible’s best friend and an independent superhero capable of turning water into ice. Frozone and Mr. Incredible slip away from their families at night to protect citizens as superheroes, despite the fact that this action is prohibited, and the couple would have been arrested if not for Frozone’s quick wit, which allowed him to freeze a policeman.

Most notably, Frozone, preparing to help in the final battle, gets into an argument with his invisible wife, whom he calls Honey, over where she placed his supersuit. This scene has become one of the most enduring elements of the film, and fans often quote the iconic argument and create memes about it, helping to make Frozone one of Jackson’s greatest characters.

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2008)

Samuel L. Jackson reprised his role as Jedi Master Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, thereby transferring his image from live action to the world of animation. The film acts as a pilot for the subsequent TV series “Star Wars: Clone Wars”, and although Mace Windu appeared again throughout the series, Jackson only voiced him in the film, and in his absence he was replaced by Terrence S. Carson.

Windu’s role in the film is secondary, but it is important because this is one of the last times Jackson portrayed his famous character from Star Wars. In fact, the film was a rather difficult start for the beloved animated series, receiving poor reviews and mediocre box office receipts. Many agree that the film and the subsequent first season are considered the worst season of the Clone Wars. Nevertheless, the film was the starting point for all of this and helped start one of the most famous stories in the history of “Star Wars”.

Afro-Samurai: Resurrection (2009)

Jackson returned to dub the English voice of Afro Samurai for Afro Samurai: Resurrection. The film, which was a continuation of the five-part mini-series “Afrosamurai”, which tells about a samurai seeking to avenge the murder of his father and return his armband number 1, and which was adapted from the manga of the same name. The show was widely recognized and received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Both Jackson’s portrayal of the main character and RZA’s soundtrack to the series, as well as the portrayal of black characters in the anime, received widespread praise. The film chronicles the aftermath of the miniseries, and its bloody and mesmerizing battle scenes featuring Jackson’s character have been widely praised. The film was not the only media outlet that grew out of anime, two video games were created. While the first game received moderate reviews, the first volume of the second game was universally criticized so much that it was dropped from the list, and the remaining volumes were canceled within months of its release.