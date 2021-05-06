Paulo Gustavo Was Already Filming The Series of My Mother is a Play

Paulo Gustavo: Last Tuesday (4), actor and director Paulo Gustavo died due to complications caused by Covid-19. The comedian had been hospitalized since March 13 at Copa Star, in Copacabana.

Before being taken to the hospital, the actor was filming a series based on My Mother is One Piece, which would be released in the coming months on Globoplay. In 2019, it had already been announced that the actress Marieta Severo would play Dona Hermínia’s mother in the production and the actor himself said that four seasons of 10 episodes were already confirmed.

In addition, Paulo Gustavo worked on the script for the fourth film in the franchise.

The comedian was 42 years old and became known for playing Dona Hermínia, a character based on his mother, in plays. With the success, the story was adapted for theaters. The third film in the franchise, released in 2019, entered national history as the most watched film in the country, raising a total of R $ 143.9 million.

It is not yet known whether the My Mother is a Play series will be released or canceled.

Paulo Gustavo leaves two one-year-old children, Romeu and Gael, her husband, Thales Bretas, her father Júlio Marcos, her sister, Juliana Amaral, and her mother, Déa Lúcia.