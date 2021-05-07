Paulo Gustavo: Telecine Opens Signal For Special Programming

Paulo Gustavo: Dona Hermínia, Aníbal and Valdomiro are characters that will remain forever in the memory, in the heart and, especially, in the laughter of all Brazilians. In homage to the legacy left by the comedian Paulo Gustavo, Telecine opens the Premium signal to subscribers of the operator Claro this Thursday (06), starting at 3 pm, and displays in the sequence: The Men Are from Mars … E é Pra Lá That I Go, My Life on Mars, My Mother Is A Play, My Mother Is A Play 2, My Mother Is A Play 3 and, to close, Vai Que Cola – O Filme.

All features can be watched at any time on the cinelist dedicated to the artist’s work on the Telecine streaming platform.

Paulo Gustavo: Special programming at Telecine

Men are from Mars … And That’s Where I’m Going

At the Telecine Premium, on the 6th, at 3pm

Fernanda is a beautiful, intelligent and charming woman, who works as a wedding planner. At 39, she is single and continues to search for the perfect match. In this search, she deals with the most hilarious situations, always counting on the help of her partner Anibal and her friend Nathalie.

Director: Marcus Baldini

Cast: Mônica Martelli, Paulo Gustavo, Daniele Valente, Eduardo Moscovis, Humberto Martins, Marcos Palmeira, José Loreto

Brazil. 2013. Comedy. 104 min

Link on Telecine

My Life On Mars

At Telecine Premium, day 6, at 4:55 pm

Fernanda is in crisis at the wedding: the attraction has decreased and the fights have increased. When the divorce takes place, Fernanda relies on her faithful friend Hannibal on the journey in search of herself. The two go to clubs, beaches and leave for New York on a trip full of laughter and reflections.

Director: Susana Garcia

Cast: Mônica Martelli, Paulo Gustavo, Marcos Palmeira, Ricardo Pereira, Fiorella Mattheis

Brazil. 2018.Comedy. 102 min

Link on Telecine

My mother is a piece

At Telecine Premium, day 6, at 18h50

Dona Hermínia is a dedicated mother. Perhaps too much for the taste of your children, who find you boring. Scorned, she decides to spend time at her aunt’s house to vent and reminisce about the past.

Direction: André Pellenz

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Mariana Xavier, Rodrigo Pandolfo, Suely Franco, Herson Capri, Ingrid Guimarães

Brazil. 2013. Comedy. 81 min.

Link on Telecine

My Mother Is One Piece 2

At the Telecine Premium, on the 6th, at 20h20

Dona Hermínia’s life turns upside down when Marcelina reveals that she is moving to São Paulo. Trying to deal with the fact that his daughter is no longer under his wings, everything gets worse when Juliano wants to follow in the same steps as his sister.

Direction: César Rodrigues

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Mariana Xavier, Rodrigo Pandolfo, Patricya Travassos, Herson Capri

Brazil. 2016. National. 88 min

Link on Telecine

My Mother Is One Piece 3

At the Telecine Premium, on the 6th, at 10 pm

Dona Hermínia now has to deal with Juliano’s marriage and Marcelina’s pregnancy, in addition to the arrival of a new neighbor: her ex-husband Carlos Alberto.

Director: Susana Garcia

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Mariana Xavier, Rodrigo Pandolfo, Herson Capri, Alexandra Richter

Brazil. 2019. National. 111 min

Link on Telecine

Vai Que Cola – The Movie

On the Premium Telecine, day 6, at 00:00

Valdomiro had to flee the police after suffering a blow to his company, ending up at Dona Jô’s pension in Méier. Years later the pension floods, and the inhabitants of the house are left with nowhere to go. Valdomiro ends up inviting everyone to live in his old apartment in Leblon, causing a lot of confusion.

Direction: César Rodrigues

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Catarina Abdalla, Marcus Majella

Brazil. 2015. National. 93 min

Link on Telecine