Paulo Gustavo: Famous People Mourn Death Of The Actor on Social Networks

Paulo Gustavo: Dozens of celebrities used their social networks this Wednesday (5th) to mourn the death of actor Paulo Gustavo. He passed away last Tuesday (04), victim of complications caused by Covid-19.

Among journalists, comedians, singers and digital influencers, even the singer Beyoncé remembered the actor, wishing the Brazilian family’s condolences. He was a fan of the American artist, went to several shows of the star and even paid tribute to her in one of her performances.

Paulo Gustavo had been hospitalized since March 13 in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. He was 42 years old, married to doctor Thales Bretas and left 2 children.

See, below, some celebrities who published messages in remembrance of the comedian who stood out for productions such as the film trilogy Minha Mãe é Uma Parte.