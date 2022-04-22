Pauline Gretzky Teases Her Weekend Wedding with Fiance Dustin Johnson: “Going to Chapel”

They almost do! After a nine-year engagement, Pauline Gretzky and her fiance Dustin Johnson are excited to exchange vows this weekend.

“She’s ready,” Gretzky, 33, captioned a picture on Instagram Story on Thursday, April 21, while sitting on a private jet. “I’m going to the chapel.” Her post also contained the sticker “It finally happened.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2013, are going to get married on Saturday, April 23, according to the caption to their photos in the photo booth published in her story. On the eve of the big day, later on Thursday, they arranged a rehearsal for a “family evening.” The native of California even looked at the festive table, admiring its floral centerpieces, votive candles and serving. She posted footage on social media of Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.”

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter and the 37-year-old professional golfer were together for almost a decade before getting engaged in August 2013.

“I do not know if people know whether Dustin and I are really married or not. It’s not like that, [but] we’re so in love,” Pauline said on sister—in-law Sarah Gretzky’s podcast “The Netchicks” last year. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is this? Does he not want to or does she not want to?” It’s so stupid. …Being just with the kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin except that I love him.”

Although the happy couple, who share sons River, 7, and Tatum, 4, did not rush down the aisle, they remained blissfully devoted to their family.

“I just did everything my own way, I just didn’t want to listen to how everyone else looks at things,” the bride-to—be previously explained their protracted engagement during an appearance on “Pillow & Beer” by Craig Conover. podcast in May 2021. “I fell in love with someone so quickly, and we just had the best thing that ever happened to us so quickly.”

Almost a year after the engagement, the model hinted at the difficulties associated with setting a wedding date.

“We wanted to do it so badly this fall, but with his schedule and everything else, it was hard to set a date. It’s going to be our special day and we just want it to be right and appropriate,” she told Golf Digest in April 2014. “The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin. That’s what makes me the happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It is important for people to understand that it is normal to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s fine. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s fine too.”

Last month, the “Adult 2” actress celebrated the “P’s Last D” bachelorette party at St. Barthelemy. Before her last party, she teased one very important detail of her wedding planning process: the crucial dress.

“The fulfillment of my dreams. You are the queen and friend of @verawang, thank you ❤️ ,” Paulina captioned an Instagram photo in April 2021 with designer Vera Wang, apparently referring to her wedding dress plans.

Scroll below to see inside Pauline and the professional athlete’s weekend celebrations:

Ready for Cp

The Slava actress said she was “ready” for the couple’s wedding through her story.

Hello to the happy couple

On Thursday, Pauline and her friends clinked glasses with champagne.

On the way

“I’m going to the chapel,” the bride—to-be signed the Story slide.

Future Mr. and Mrs.

The parents of two held hands while exploring the wedding venue.

Everything is set up

The singer “Collecting Dust” announced the venue of her ceremony in the open air.

Time to celebrate

The celebration of the couple’s “family evening” took place on Thursday evening.