Paul Wight (Big Show) signs with All Elite Wrestling

This is the Breaking News of the day, Paul Wight better known as The Big Show is committed to the long term with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE comes to bring all his experience in a still nascent company.

We did not expect it but it is very real. Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show at WWE, signs with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan’s company has communicated part of his contract specifying that he will have two roles. One for commentator and one for wrestler. Indeed, he will give his voice for the new show AEW Dark: Elevation. This show will be available on YouTube every Monday at 1am French time. It will be broadcast just before Raw in the United States. AEW indicates that we will have more information tonight during Dynamite.

In any case, it’s a big name in world wrestling that All Elite Wrestling has just signed. A new masterstroke from Tony Khan in his very ambitious project.