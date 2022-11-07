Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow and Vin Diesel Have a Nice Chat on Her Birthday (and Ludacris intervenes too)

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow turned 23 last weekend. Obviously, it’s a tragedy that her father couldn’t be there to celebrate his daughter’s most important day when he passed away in a car accident almost nine years ago. But, fortunately, she has the love and support of colleagues in the film “Fast and Furious” and friends of her father Vin Diesel and Ludacris, who shared sweet conversations with her on her birthday.

Just as the idea of family was fundamental in the Fast and Furious movies, the same is true in Meadow Walker’s real life. On Instagram, Vin Diesel posted a photo of the American model’s wedding with the caption “Happy birthday… I’m proud.” Ludacris couldn’t help but join in the birthday fun by wishing his co-star’s daughter a happy birthday too.

Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker will always have a special bond with each other thanks to her father. They both find time to share sweet messages about Walker and the years they spent together on the set of the Fast and the Furious movies. It’s easy to suffocate seeing how close the two friends were. Ludacris also had moments of communication with Meadow, such as their cute exchange in support of the rapper/actor after it was announced that he would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 along with Walker. Meadow is lucky to have such wonderful friends like these two by her side.

Paul Walker’s 23-year—old daughter is like a little part of him. She helps preserve her father’s legacy through the fact that she and her uncles are on set, leaving their reviews. Another way she could do this in the future is to somehow appear in a cameo role in the two—part movie Fast X. Vin Diesel fully supports Meadow joining Fast and Furious 10. Ludacris also shared his thoughts about Meadow joining the franchise, believing that her “heart of gold” would be a wonderful contribution to the finale of a series of drag racing films.

More recently, Meadow Walker has made a successful modeling career, showing off her new sunglasses for a new Tiffany & Co advertising campaign. She also supports a number of organizations, such as the Paul Walker Foundation, which seeks to perform acts of goodwill for youth empowerment and the environment. Walker is also a global ambassador for Pencils of Promise and the United Nations Population Fund. I’m sure her father is very proud of all the work she has done and still keeps in touch with his family on set.

Paul Walker’s daughter celebrated her birthday perfectly thanks to the kind words of her father’s colleagues in the film “Fast and Furious”. It should be comforting for her to know that she will never lack for love. The Fast X movie will be released in 2023 on May 19, and the second part will be released in February 2024.