Paul Walker honored by his daughter Meadow

Paul Walker died in a car accident in November 2013 at age 40, just weeks after Meadow turned 15.

Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker, remembers her father. Meadow, 21, shared a sweet memory of the couple on Saturday, commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday. In the picture, Walker smiles as he cradles his baby in his arms.

“The moment I realized that we are twins,” Meadow, who is now a model, captioned the poignant family photo. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

A year before her death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, decided to move to California and live with her father. During that time, the two of them became extremely close.

“She loved being a dad. I was so proud of her, ”her brother Cody previously told her in People magazine.

Meadow Walker continues to commemorate her late dad

In addition to keeping her father’s memory alive with the Paul Walker Foundation, Meadow continues to remember her father with moving tributes.

In April, the model reflected on a happy moment, sharing a never-before-seen video of herself surprising her father on his one-year-old birthday. “I never thought I would share this,” Meadow wrote in the caption accompanying the video. But it felt good. Be good. i love you Stay safe”.

“Hello!” Meadow yells at her dad in the video, who jumps at the sight of her after opening a door. Paul then flops onto a bed laughing as his daughter wishes him a happy birthday. “You scared the hell out of me,” Paul says before giving his daughter a big hug.

Meadow has also maintained a close relationship with the children of her father’s Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

In June, he shared a sweet selfie with Diesel's three children: his daughters Pauline (named after the late actor), 5, and Similce, 12, as well as his son Vincent, 10. "Family, forever." He captioned the snapshot, making sure to tag Diesel, who is his godfather.




