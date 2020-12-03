Paul Tudor Jones: I Think Bitcoin Will Rise

American billionaire Paul Tudor Jones made new statements about Bitcoin in an interview with Yahoo Finance. Making a comparison between Bitcoin and other markets, Jones gave the message that the market value of Bitcoin today may be lower than it should be.

Paul Tudor Jones, one of the most famous names in the investment world with a fortune of $ 5.8 billion, announced in May that he allocated 2 percent of his fortune to Bitcoin. The famous investor evaluated both this investment and the position of Bitcoin in global markets in the statements he made to Yahoo Finance today.

“This market value is not correct”

Paul Tudor Jones commented on the total value of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market during a meeting with Julia La Roche. The crypto money market, of which 350 billion dollars is formed by Bitcoin, has a value of 585 billion dollars as of today. Comparing this with other markets, Jones said that this is “not the correct number” and used the following statements:

“The total value of global stock markets is $ 90 trillion. Who knows how much is the total value of fiat money markets? In such a world, it is not right for the crypto money market to have a value of 500 billion dollars…. Even compared to the $ 9 trillion gold market, this is not the correct number. ”

“If I guessed… I would say it will rise.”

Jones said he compared the current form of Bitcoin to the shares of Internet companies in the early Internet era. Emphasizing that the future of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general is uncertain, Jones shared some of his personal predictions despite this.

Stating that cash money may disappear completely in the next 10-20 years, Jones said; He explained that in such a scenario, a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC) could come to the fore. Reminding that Bitcoin is the first and pioneering crypto currency, Jones said it could be suitable for such a role. The billionaire investor used the following statements regarding the Bitcoin price during the interview:

“The only thing I know now is that we don’t know what will happen in the next 10-20 years. But if I were to take a position, I would take my position in favor of the Bitcoin brand. Given how much potential it has; I don’t think the current price is suitable for Bitcoin… I think (Bitcoin) will move up…. If we compare it with today’s price; I think the price of bitcoin 20 years from now will be much higher than now. “



