Paul Sorvino, the star of “Nice Guys,” has died at the age of 83

Paul Sorvino is dead. In a press release, Paul’s publicist Roger Neal announced that the actor died on Monday morning along with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino. He was 83 years old.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers who ever graced the screen and stage,” said Dee Dee, who married Paul in 2014. , through her late husband’s publicist.

According to a press release, Sorvino died of natural causes and has had health problems for the past few years.

Sorvino was born on April 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, and began his career as an advertising copywriter, and then entered the American Academy of Music and Drama and decided to go to the theater. He made his Broadway debut in the production of “Bajour” in 1964.

Six years later, he appeared in his first film, “Where’s Poppa?”. Throughout his career, he has appeared in films such as Nice Guys, Nixon, Dick Tracy, Rocket Man, For the Love of Money, Reds, Oh My God, and Touching Class, among many others.

Sorvino, an opera singer, writer, famous sculptor and TV star, has been returning to Broadway throughout his career. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Championship season, and later reprised his role in the film version of the play.

Sorvino will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, in the Garden of Legends, in the same area as Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney and Burt Reynolds.

Sorvino is survived by his wife, three adult children — Mira, Amanda and Michael —and five grandchildren.