Paul Sorvino has died: the star of “Nice Guys”, the father of Mira Sorvino has died at the age of 83

Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83, the wife of the late “Nice Guys” star Dee Dee Sorvino said in an emotional statement to Us Weekly.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers ever to grace the screen and stage,” she said in a press release. The graduate of the series “Law and Order” died on the morning of Monday, July 25, along with Dee Dee “next to him,” the announcement says.

Paul’s publicist Roger Neal said that the critically acclaimed actor died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Godfather of Harlem” alum “passed away of natural causes and has had health problems over the past few years,” the release said, noting that Paul “will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, in the Garden of Legends.”

Paul is survived by three children: Oscar-winning daughter Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, whom he shared with ex-wife Lorraine Davis, as well as five grandchildren.

In addition to the “Nice Guys” of the 1990s, in which he starred alongside Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci as the gangster “Big” Paulie Cicero, the SAG Award nominee made a splash in several films over the decade, including “Rocket Man”, “Nixon”, “Conversations about money” and “Nixon”. more. Paul was also known for his roles in the TV series “Law and Order” and in the drama series of the early 2000s “This is Life” and “Still Standing”. From 2019 to 2021, he starred in The Godfather of Harlem and completed filming in several upcoming projects before his death.

During his long career, the New York native has worked in a variety of areas of the entertainment industry. In 1973, Paul was nominated for a Tony Award for his work on the Broadway series “That Champion Season”, which he repeated in the 1999 TV movie (which he also directed). According to a press release announcing his death, the legendary tragedian was also an opera singer and sculptor behind the scenes.

Although the release did not mention the health problems Paul had been dealing with in the years before his death, Multidefis founded the Sorvino Asthma Foundation in 1993 because of his own struggle with the disease.

In an interview with Ability Magazine, he said that although at that time he had “virtually no asthma” — after decades of debilitating condition — he founded an organization to help those who are struggling.

Recalling a moment in a Broadway show when he was 25, Paul explained that his life was saved by two colleagues in the film who taught him “breathing exercises” to help cope with asthma, which he passed on to his son Michael.

“Without meeting them, I think my asthma would probably have progressed to such an extent that I would have been constantly taking steroid medications. It would have completely changed my life if it hadn’t ended earlier,” he said at the time. “I probably wouldn’t have lived to the age I am now, and certainly my son wouldn’t have lived. He has an unusual allergy and I think he would have died at the age of 4. I know he would have died if I didn’t know how to help him.”