Paul Scholes Is Full of Praise As Alejandro Garnacho Made History by Breaking George Best’s Record

Paul Scholes praised the young Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Real Sociedad, the United great said Eric ten Haag “obviously values him highly and that’s right after last week.”

“He was something we didn’t know much about last week, but he was so impressive, so confident.

“There are not many wide players who can beat a person from any side. He is able to go down to the left and go down to the right.”

The young Argentine made his first appearance in the starting lineup against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League and impressed with his energy and dribbling.

Garnacho seems to have placed himself above Anthony Elanga in the hierarchy at Old Trafford as he was selected ahead of the Swede for United’s match against Sociedad.

As if to prove Scholes right, Garnacho scored the first goal with a weaker left foot.

This goal was the first in his adult career, and the sky seemed to be the limit for the young man.

“He was United’s most dangerous player,” Scholes said at half—time.

“He plays with such enthusiasm,” added Owen Hargreaves. “He’s a really good player.”

This goal also makes Garnacho the youngest non-English-speaking scorer of Manchester United in European competitions.

Previously, this record belonged to none other than George Best.