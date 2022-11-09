Paul Pogba Claims That “Mino Raiola Would Not Let His Dog Sign a Contract With Manchester United.”

Paul Pogba recalled the beginning of his career at Manchester United and the specific situation with the contract with his former agent Mino Raiola.

The former United player, who is known to have left the club for Juventus twice, also spoke about his current agent Rafael Pimenta.

The French national team player joined United at the age of 16 from the French Le Havre, but left after just 3 years, citing a lack of opportunities for the first team.

Remembering the time when Sir Alex Ferguson presented him and Raiola with the extension of the contract with Football-Italia.net Pogba recalled this event at the beginning of his career.

“When I was young, in Manchester, Ferguson wanted me to sign an extension. When Mino arrived, he looked at the contract and said: “I won’t let my dog sign this contract.” Paul, get up and let’s go,” Pogba told the audience at the Golden Boy Award ceremony.

Before lyrically telling his anecdote about Raiola, the 54-year-old Italian “super agent” who died earlier this year, Pogba presented Pimenta with the award for the best agent.

Speaking about why she is so important to him, Pogba told the audience why his current agent deserved the award.

“It was a dream for me to win this award, I want to keep winning. What do I feel? Better, let’s say. Rafaela Pimenta is my second mother, she helped me a lot in my career.”

“She made me understand so many things not only in the world of football. She is a very important person for me and my family,” said the former United player.

Pogba, who moved from United to Juventus in 2012, became a Serie A star, playing more than 150 matches before returning to United for a record amount of 105 million euros four years later.

Having established himself as a regular player of the French national team, the mysterious midfielder played 91 matches for his country and won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

But after he left for Juventus again, this time as a free agent after his contract expired, the 29-year-old did not play a single match for the Turin team, and also did not make the squad for this year’s World Cup due to a persistent knee injury.