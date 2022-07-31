Paul Pierce’s reaction to the death of Celtics legend Bill Russell

The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon when Bill Russell passed away.

Russell touched the lives of so many people, one of whom was former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce.

Pierce thanked Russell for everything he has done for him throughout his life, in a beautiful tweet.

Russell died peacefully at the age of 88.

He is considered one of the top 10 players in the history of sports and a source of inspiration for so many people.

During his career, he won 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, and was also a five-time NBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist.

Pierce was able to win one league title when he played for the Celtics. He teamed up with Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett when they won the 2008 NBA Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Russell’s family and friends at this time.