Paul McCartney talks about BTS similarities

Many media outlets have compared the power of BTS to that of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, a member of the legendary band from the 1960s, revealed his feelings for the K-pop boy group.

Recently, the members of BTS returned to the stage with the record material ‘BE’, a different musical project that was inspired by their experiences during the quarantine and invited ARMY to know their warmer and more homely side.

Each activity of BTS has a great impact, they became one of the most popular bands in the world, being the voice of several generations, their impact is such that they came to be compared to The Beatles.

SmartLess is a comedy and music podcast hosted by Jason Baterman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the trio had as a special guest Paul McCartney, who reviewed his career, shared details about his activities and spoke about BTS.

PAUL MCCARTNEY LIKES BTS’S MUSICAL PROPOSAL

The guitarist originally from Liverpool, commented that when he knows more about the impact of BTS is reflected in the K-pop band, his music does not mean the same as for his fans, the former partner of John Lennon explained:

For me, it’s like watching some children go through what we go through

He sent a message to Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and RM, the writer talked about the great musical work that Beyond The Scene created for the public, he likes to see them in their presentations and thinks they are incredibly good at What do they do.

His sense of humor drew more than a laugh from listeners and hosts when he said that even though he enjoys BTS songs he cannot perform them, but he likes the style very much.

Fans reacted in an euphoric way and social networks were flooded with messages from netizens who will expect an interaction between the music stars. Would you like a collaboration between the Bangtan Boys and Paul McCartney?

In a recent interview, the boys of BTS commented that they have their own personality and that they take a lot of pride when compared to the power, impact and popularity of the band The Beatles.



