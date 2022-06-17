Paul McCartney ends tour with surprise guest Bruce Springsteen: “He’s a local guy”

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen. Shutterstock (2)

A dynamic duo! Paul McCartney has completed his latest tour with the help of a special guest — Bruce Springsteen.

The 79-year-old Grammy winner surprised fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday, June 16, when he took the 72-year-old Badlands singer to the grand finale. “He’s a local guy,” McCartney joked before introducing the New Jersey native. “He will come and sing with us. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen!”

The author of “Born to Run” hugged the former beatle, wished him a happy birthday, and then sang his hit “Glory Days”. McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday, June 18, called the appearance of the musician “a birthday present for himself.”

Springsteen also joined the UK native for a performance of the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”, and later returned to play guitar in the final song of the evening, “The End”, which also featured New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi. The 60-year-old rocker led the crowd by singing along to McCartney on his birthday earlier for an encore.

The Wings founder and Springsteen previously teamed up with Steven Van Zandt in 2017 during McCartney’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York, where they performed the Beatles song “I Saw Her Standing There” twice.

In 2012, everything changed when McCartney made a surprise appearance at the Springsteen show in London’s Hyde Park. The pop singer of “Dancing in the Dark” said that he had been waiting for this moment for more than 50 years. The pair performed two songs together before authorities famously turned off the electricity on stage, saying the concert had taken place after a local curfew.

“If they had called me, I would have replied that they would be playing on behalf of the lord,” Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, said at the time.

McCartney’s Got Back tour ended Thursday in New Jersey after 16 shows in the United States. The tour, which started in April in Washington, was the guitarist’s first concert since 2019.

The songwriter released his 18th solo album McCartney III in December 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The prolific artist joked that working on the project was the musical equivalent of cleaning his closet.

“That’s what it was,” he told CBS News at the time. “I just started, for example, cleaning my closets. Like, “Wait, what was that song last year that I started but never finished? Let’s take a look at this. I have to finish this.”

Some critics have called the album McCartney’s best work in recent years. He was later nominated for two trophies at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.